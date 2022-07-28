UrduPoint.com

HEC Urges Students, Faculty To Secure Certifications From Int'l Universities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022

HEC urges students, faculty to secure certifications from Int'l universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) has urged the university students, faculty members and alumni of Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to secure certifications from world-renowned universities to improve the quality of teaching and learning across the board.

The Coursera initiative of HEC is one of the steps in this direction.

It is strongly recommended that all HEIs may encourage faculty members to effectively utilize the courses available on Coursera to qualify at least one relevant course.

Capacity building through MOOCS is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to strengthen the required skills that students and faculty members need to stay abreast of latest developments. For more detail, please visit https://dlsei.hec.gov.pk/ Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI) is an HEC initiative, which intends to provide an opportunity to students and faculty members of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to secure certifications from world-renowned universities, which will enhance their learning capabilities and skills for professional development.

A verified certificate from a world-renowned online platform can serve as proof for an employer that someone is abreast with cutting-edge tools and skills needed for a competitive career.

Innovation and technologies are the influential way to change the skill workers need in today's economy.

It's perceived that up to 85M jobs are to be required by 2025 and governments are facing a significant talent-gap to support digital transformation efforts.

To provide the online courses to all students through the world best online education provider, it would help students to provide in-demand skills and learning paths to new jobs for the entire workforce, with content from global thought leaders and experience implementing competitive national learning programmes.

