HEC warns parents, students to avoid taking admission in unrecognized universities, campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has strictly warned the parents and students to be aware of taking admission in unrecognized institutions/universities/campuses in Pakistan.

According to an alert issued by the Accreditation Section of HEC on Monday, it is stated that HEC only recognizes degrees of accredited universities/institutions from public and private sector in Pakistan along with their approved campuses as mentioned on HEC website.

Besides, a list of illegal/fake institutions is also available on HEC website.

An official from HEC also shared the details of illegal, fake higher educational institutions with APP through a link https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/AJK/Illegal-DAls.aspx.

However, the list of recognized universities/institutions is http://hec.gov.pk/english/universities/pages/recognised.aspx The list recognised campuses of public and private sector institutions is http://hec.

gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/DAIs/HEC-recognized-Campuses.aspx.

HEC also shared the links of recognised foreign collaboration institutions https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/ Foreign-Collaboration-Institutions.aspx.

It is hereby notified for awareness of the general public that Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot is a non-chartered and unrecognized university, hence its name is included in the list of illegal/fake institutions (available on HEC website), it added.

The students and parents are requested to check and verify the status of university/institution and its campuses from the above-mentioned links before seeking admission and are advised not to take admission in those institutions which are not listed on HEC website in the recognised list of universities/institutions/campus(s).

Otherwise, HEC mentioned, that degrees issued to the students studying in un-recognised or non-chartered institutions shall not be recognised by HEC.