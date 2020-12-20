HEC warns people to be careful about fraudsters in degree attestation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has warned general public to be aware from fake agents, who were deceiving applicants on the name of degree and transcripts attestation.

According to the sources, Director General Accreditation and Attestation Department of HEC, has drawn the attention of students and general public that some elements were introducing themselves as an agent of degree and transcripts attestation.

In few cases, these agents had pasted fake tickets and stamps of HEC on the original degrees and transcripts of the applicants, they said.

HEC has alerted the people that such kind of degrees and transcripts would be confiscated in case of presented to HEC for attestation. HEC, therefore, has directed all the relevant persons to be careful from these fake agents.

It also asked the applicants to choose the legal way for attestation of their testimonials rather than to play in the hands of such fraudsters.

Sources said a special message, in that regard, has been shared on the HEC social media accounts to create awareness on the issue.

