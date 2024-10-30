HEC warns some imposters defrauding public on name of degree attestation

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has warned that some imposters, claiming affiliation with HEC, are defrauding the public by making scam calls to extract personal information for degree attestation or re-verification of already attested documents

According to Official sources from HEC, some individuals, posing as HEC Attestation Agents, are offering services for degree verification.

They demand hefty fees beyond the prescribed HEC charges, it added. Fake social media pages are offering services for degree verification.

The public is alerted that HEC does not employ or authorise any representative/agent for attestation of degrees.

Further, HEC does not make calls or contact individuals to facilitate the use of its services.

For verification of your degrees, only visit the HEC attestation portal eservices.hec.gov.pkor or www.hec.gov.pk.

The individuals are strongly urged to refrain from responding to any such calls or invitations and not to trust any person or social media page claiming to provide HEC attestation services.

Report scam calls at the helpline of your telecom operator for blocking the fraudulent number or register a complaint at the PTA website www.pta.gov.pk or toll-free number 0800-55055.

If a financial fraud has occurred, contact the State Bank of Pakistan at [email protected].