HEC Warns Students To Be Aware From Fake Degree Attestation Agents

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has warned the students to be aware of individuals posing as attestation agents as they are cheating the public through fake attestation.

According to the Incharge Student Affairs Division HEC, it has been brought to the Commission's attention that some individuals posing as "agents" offer to assist applicants in getting their degrees and transcripts attested. In some cases, these individuals cheat the applicants by pasting fake HEC Stamps/Tickets on original degrees and transcripts.

All such degrees and transcripts, with fake stamps, are liable to be confiscated when submitted to HEC, the official told APP here Sunday.

All concerned are advised to be extremely careful in this regard and follow the prescribed procedure for attestation instead of engaging potentially fraudulent agents.

For further information the students may visit https://onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk/ or contact at UAN: 051-111-119-432 or 0334-1119432.

More Stories From Pakistan

