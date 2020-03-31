HEC, WB invited research proposals to address COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Higher Education Commission (HEC), with assistance of the World Bank has invited universities, technologists, and researchers to submit research and innovation proposals that could help address the challenges created by the Coronavirus pandemic

Country Director World Bank in Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, in a tweet, on Tuesday asked the researchers, universities and all other concerned to benefit from this lucrative offer supported by the Bank by actively taking part in HEC's RAPID Research and Innovation Initiative and submit their proposals by the deadline of April 03, 2020.

Country Director World Bank in Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, in a tweet, on Tuesday asked the researchers, universities and all other concerned to benefit from this lucrative offer supported by the Bank by actively taking part in HEC's RAPID Research and Innovation Initiative and submit their proposals by the deadline of April 03, 2020.

The amount of funding for each proposal will depend in its nature and proposed duration as well as the approved budget, but will not exceed the maximum amounts offered in each category.

Maximum fund per proposal under RAPID Research Grant would be Rs 15 million and the research period would not exceed by 12 months.

Similarly, under RAPID Technology Transfer Grant, maximum funds per proposals would be Rs 7.5 million and the maximum period for this research would be 6 months whereas under RAPID innovation Seed Fund, maximum fund per proposal would be Rs 5 million and maximum period of research would be 6 months.

The RAAPID research and innovation initiative will support applied research, product innovation and development, and commercialization of potential solutions.

RAPID Research Grants will support ideas for applied research.

RAPID Technology Transfer Grants was intended for supporting research needed to assist the private sector to provide solutions. Whereas RAPID innovation seed fund was also intended to support innovation in commercializing their ideas.

The specific themes include, Infectious Diseases Surveillance Systems using Al and Big Data, Analysis of success and weakness of alternative epidemic control measures, disease epidemiological modeling, immune patterns of COVID-19. treatment modalities and strategies, information collection and dissemination on IT platforms, indigenous manufacturing of low cost equipment or materials such as diagnostic kits, intensive care equipment or personal protective equipment, and development of disinfectants particularly using indigenous herbal or natural ingredients.

