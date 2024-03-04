HEC, WB Mission review progress of Higher Education Development in Pakistan Project

The Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP), a pivotal initiative spearheaded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), conducted its 9th World Bank (WB) Mission on Monday to review progress of its project in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP), a pivotal initiative spearheaded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), conducted its 9th World Bank (WB) Mission on Monday to review progress of its project in Pakistan.

Over the course of a week, exhaustive discussions were held concerning each of the six project components, meticulously evaluating their progress alongside considerations of safeguards and fiduciary aspects.

The meeting was chaired by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Project Coordinator Dr. Mahmood Butt, who warmly welcomed the Mission team members and commended the dedicated efforts of the HEDP team.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum underscored the significance of project missions, characterising them as instrumental in tracking progress, documenting lessons learned, and serving as vital checkpoints.

He also solicited the team's continued support for faculty training throughout the remainder of the project's lifespan, noting HEC's commitment to conducting thorough evaluations of project progress.

Ms. Inga Afanasieva, the Task Team Leader and Senior Economist at the World Bank, reaffirmed WB's unwavering commitment to bolstering Pakistan's Higher Education Sector through this project.

She emphasised the pivotal role of extending support to critical areas such as the National Academy for Higher Education (NAHE), Affiliated Colleges (ACs), Financial Autonomy of universities, and faculty training.

The joint review between HEC and WB facilitated a comprehensive assessment of each component's progress, culminating in mutually agreed-upon next steps aimed at maximizing support for the higher education sector throughout the project's remaining duration.

Highlighting the overall 83% project progress, the HEDP team presented a multitude of achievements, such as the award of 132 research grants including 43 Innovator Seed Fund grants, establishment of quality enhancement cells in 29 affiliated colleges (ACs), capacity-building of 3900 faculty members on the revised Undergraduate Education Policy (UEP), and significant strides in enhancing access to the Pakistan Education Research Network (PERN), among others.

A notable aspect of the mission involved engaging project beneficiaries and academicians in a constructive dialogue at HEC Islamabad, providing valuable insights into the project's contributions towards bolstering research endeavors and elevating the quality of teaching and learning in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Additionally, the mission encompassed visits to prominent institutions such as the University of Education (UoE), Government College University (GCU) Lahore, and associated ACs, along with a tour of the Data Center established at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

In a wrap-up meeting with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukthar Ahmed, the WB team conveyed their appreciation for the hospitality extended by the HEDP and HEC teams throughout the mission. They lauded the substantial progress achieved since the last mission in July 2023, underscoring the collaborative efforts driving positive transformation within Pakistan's Higher Education Sector.

HEDP is the flagship project of HEC aimed to support research excellence in strategic sectors of economy, improve teaching and learning, and strengthen governance in higher education. The HEC website, www.hec.gov.pk may be viewed to learn more about the project.