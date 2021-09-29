UrduPoint.com

HEC Will Award Scholarships, Prize Money To Student Players

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

HEC will award scholarships, prize money to student players

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) confers Sports Scholarships and prize Money every year to champion players who won medals at national and international levels.

According to the HEC, the upcoming award distribution ceremony for scholarship holders/medalist players, who have won medals in different national championships representing HEC, will be held in October 2021.

Currently, there are 46 medalist male and female student players from various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Pakistan to whom HEC will be awarding cheques on performance basis.

Sports Scholarship scheme has infused a new urge and energy in the student players of the institutions of higher learning.

HEC is also considered to be one of the biggest nursery of Pakistan sports at the national level. HEC has produced many national and international players, both male and female, who represented Pakistan at various national and international arenas and won several medals for the country.

