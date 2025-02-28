Open Menu

HEC Women's Handball Intervarsity Championship Concluded

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) Women’s Handball Intervarsity Championship' concluded here yesterday, while the 'Chairman HEC Women's National Handball Championship' commenced at GCWUS.

According to the HEC, at the Handball Championship, the University of the Punjab, Lahore, secured first position, while LCWU Lahore and GCWUS were first and second runner-up respectively.

During the closing ceremony of the Intervarsity Championship, Director Sports, HEC, Javed Memon, distributed sports scholarships and prize money cheques to the student athletes, recognising their achievements.

The closing ceremony also marked the inauguration of the Chairman HEC National Handball Championship; with participation from ten teams, including HEC, Punjab, KP, AJK, WAPDA, and Army.

