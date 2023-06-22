(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the notification of Higher Education Commission (HEC) against organizing 'Holi' celebration in universities has been withdrawn.

Responding to points raised by Ramesh Lal and Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, the minister said that he took serious notice of the notification and it had been withdrawn early in the morning. The HEC should not write such letter, as per Quaid-e-Azam's saying and the constitution and the followers of every religion are free in Pakistan and they can perform their religious rituals as per their religion, he said.

The minister said that in India, Muslims were not allowed to offer Eid prayers but non-Muslims in Pakistan enjoyed complete freedom.

Earlier, Rameesh Lal and Kesoo Mal said the HEC has written a letter to the universities to stop Holi celebration.