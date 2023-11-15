A team from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Post Graduate Program Review (PGPR) Panel visited Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak on Wednesday to assess and enhance the quality of the postgraduate programs offered by the University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A team from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Post Graduate Program Review (PGPR) Panel visited Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak on Wednesday to assess and enhance the quality of the postgraduate programs offered by the University.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell at Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak Muhammad Shah Din, provided the Panel a comprehensive overview of the university's MS, MPhil and PhD regulations and related rules.

He briefed the panel on the institution's commitment to maintaining academic excellence and ensuring that its programs adhere to the highest standards of HEC.

The inaugural session of the review was attended by all Heads of Departments, the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Zubair and Assistant Director QEC of KKKUK Dr. Nasir Iqbal.

The evaluation team, consisting of renowned experts in academia, included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif Khattak from Bahria University, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, Dean of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, Dr. Obaid Ullah, Manager of the Quality Enhancement Cell at NUML, Islamabad and Sohail Khan, Assistant Director Quality Assurance Agency HEC Islamabad.

The team started their assessment by focusing on various programs offered by the University like MS and PhD Management Sciences, MS Bioinformatics, MS Computer Science, MPhil and PhD library and Information Science, and MPhil & PhD Physics.

The panel scrutinized each program's academic requirements, curriculum structure, and overall quality standards in line with the guidelines provided by the Higher Education Commission.

The aim of this rigorous evaluation is to ensure that the university's postgraduate programs meet the highest educational standards, fostering an environment conducive to research, innovation, and academic excellence.

The Higher Education Commission Post Graduate Program Review Panel expressed their appreciation for the transparent and cooperative approach demonstrated by Khushal Khan Khattak University throughout the evaluation process.

The university's commitment to continuous improvement and its dedication to providing quality higher education were evident throughout the visit.

