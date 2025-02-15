PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A two-day training workshop for teachers, in collaboration with Quality Assurance Cell, Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to develop learning skills among students, was concluded at HEC Regional Center here Saturday.

Forty-two teachers from eleven colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in training program designed to enhance their information management, communication and problem-solving skills.

The training focused on developing the teachers' own learning skills through interactive activities, equipping them to better prepare their students in these same skills.

Prof Dr. Kashif Sohail Malik, consultant IIUI Islamabad and Dr. Karimullah, IM Sciences Peshawar participated as resource persons while the Director Quality Assurance Cell, Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Imranullah Marwat and Director General HEC Regional Center Peshawar Nasir Shah jointly inaugurated the workshop.

The two-day training was organized by the Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit of HEC under the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.