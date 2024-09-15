Hectic Consultation Process Among Political Parties On Constitutional Package Held
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Process of intense consultations among political parties on the proposed constitutional package continued in the Federal capital on Sunday.
The government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited the residence of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman where two sides held detailed discussions on the constitutional and legal matters.
Federal
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi were also present during the meeting.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the PPP Parliamentary Party in the National Assembly was also held in Islamabad.
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Assefa Bhutto, Syed Khurshid Shah and others attended the sitting, which deliberated upon different constitutional and legal matters.
Similarly, the Parliamentary Party of JUI-F also met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair.
It exchanged views on different matters related to proposed constitutional amendment.
A meeting of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Parliamentary Party was also held with MQM leader Maqbool Siddiqui in the chair. It discussed different aspects related to constitutional matters.
A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence.
It is pertinent to mention that sessions of both Houses of the Parliament were also scheduled tonight.
The government has intended to table the constitutional package in the parliament to strengthen the judicial system of the country.
