Hectic efforts under way to control price-hike: CM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that hectic efforts were under way to control price-hike.

He was talking to the media during his visit to Sambrial-Sialkot Sahulat Bazaar here. Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riaz Nazir Gara, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Hassan Alvi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Sonia Sadaf were also present.

The CM said that Sahulat Bazaars were a hope for people against price-hike. He said the government was making all-out sincere efforts to provide maximum relief to people by ensuring availability of all daily-use commodities, specially flour and sugar at the Sahulat Bazaar on affordable prices.

Usman Buzdar asked people about arrangements, quality and rates of different items and directed the district administration to ensure provision of items on fixed rates. No negligence in provision of relief to masses would be tolerated, the CM warned.

The CM Punjab said that stern legal action was being taken against hoarders, profiteers and stockists.

Usman Buzdar also announced immediate construction of Daska-Sambrial Road and Sambrial Airport Road.

He expressed concern over the poor sanitation situation in Sambarial City. On this occasion, Administrator MC Sambarial Sonia Sadaf pointed out available vacancies for sanitation staff. Chief Minister (CM) also announced immediate recruitment of sanitary workers in MC Sambarial.

Later, the CM visited the Model Police Station Airport. He also listened to the problems of visitors and prisoners there.

The chief minister also inspected the front desk and announced a reward of one lakh rupees for the police station staff for performing their professional duties in an efficient manner.

Earlier, the CM went to the residence of Pir Saeed ul Hassan Shah (Provincial Minister Auqaf Punjab) in Zafarwal. CM condoled with him over the death of his brother.

App/ir