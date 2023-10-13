Open Menu

HED Allows Conversion Of Ongoing Associate Degree Programmes To BS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

HED allows conversion of ongoing associate degree programmes to BS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the government colleges to immediately cease the ongoing associate degree programmes and convert these into the BS programmes.

A notification issued here said that the students already enrolled in the associate degree programmes shall continue their studies till completion of the degrees.

It directed the principals of the government colleges offering the associate degree programmes to approach their respective directorates for a grant of sanction for the opening of market-oriented BS programmes from the current session enabling the potential aspirants of the higher education to get degree at part the with international standards.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education From Government

