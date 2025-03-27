Open Menu

HED Announces Closure Of Educational Institutions For Spring, Eid From March 29

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM

HED announces closure of educational institutions for Spring, Eid from March 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Higher Education Department (HED) has ordered the closure of all public and private higher education institutions in observance of spring and Eid holidays.

According to the official notification, the holidays will be in effect from March 29 to April 07.

During this period, academic activities across colleges and universities under HED’s jurisdiction will remain suspended.

This decision is aimed to facilitate students and faculty members in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and enjoying the spring season.

Recent Stories

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

4 minutes ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

12 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

12 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

14 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

14 hours ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

14 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

14 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan