HED Announces Summer Vacations From July 1 In KP
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Higher education has announced summer vacations in all public and private sector universities and colleges across the province from July 1 to July 31.
A notification issued here on Thursday by the Secretary Higher Education Department stated that the pre-ordained examinations would be held as per the schedule.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Day of Potato being observed5 minutes ago
-
Two drugs dealers held, charas recovered35 minutes ago
-
KP governor calls on Acting President Gilani55 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed, other two injured in firing incident in Karachi1 hour ago
-
EU's skills, energy flagship programs set to Benefit 350,000 Gilgit-Baltistan inhabitants1 hour ago
-
Over 90,000 books, guidance publications distributed among Pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International ..2 hours ago
-
Social media divides nation without strong awareness of social values: CM Bugti2 hours ago
-
CM for taking all possible steps to extinguish fire in Soon Valley forests12 hours ago
-
Arts Council to hold seminar in memory of Hyder Baksh Jatoi on June 213 hours ago
-
BISP disburse Rs 633.979 mln in deserving women in Sindh13 hours ago
-
Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop13 hours ago
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe13 hours ago