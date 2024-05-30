Open Menu

HED Announces Summer Vacations From July 1 In KP

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

HED announces summer vacations from July 1 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Higher education has announced summer vacations in all public and private sector universities and colleges across the province from July 1 to July 31.

A notification issued here on Thursday by the Secretary Higher Education Department stated that the pre-ordained examinations would be held as per the schedule.

