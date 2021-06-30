HED announces summer vacations from July 1 to July11: Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Specials Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that the department has decided to close all the public sector colleges on account of summer vacations from July 1 to July 11.

A proper notification has also been issued that all public sector colleges in KP would remain close and scheduled examinations if any would remain intact.

Similarly, private colleges in KP were allowed to decide about the summer vacations at their own.