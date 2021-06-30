UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HED Announces Summer Vacations From July 1 To July11: Kamran Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

HED announces summer vacations from July 1 to July11: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Specials Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that the department has decided to close all the public sector colleges on account of summer vacations from July 1 to July 11.

A proper notification has also been issued that all public sector colleges in KP would remain close and scheduled examinations if any would remain intact.

Similarly, private colleges in KP were allowed to decide about the summer vacations at their own.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education July All From

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

11 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

41 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.