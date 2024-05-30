Open Menu

HED Announces Summer Vacations From June 15

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

HED announces summer vacations from June 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Higher education has announced summer vacations in all public and private sector universities and colleges in Summer zone from June 15 to August 31.

A notification issued here on Thursday by the Secretary Higher Education Department stated that one month summer vacations in winter zone of the province would commence from July 1.

It said the pre-ordained examinations would be held as per the schedule.

