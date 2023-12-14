Open Menu

HED Bars Pro-VCs From Taking Major Administrative, Financial Decisions; FAUPASA Terms Restriction Illegal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Higher education Department (HED) in a letter to 11 public sector universities of the province restrained the pro Vice Chancellors and Acting VCs from taking any major administrative and financial decision.

It said that the pro or acting VC could only run day to day affairs of the universities and should not take any decision that might create financial implications and cause difficulties for future incumbents of VC.

Meanwhile, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academics Staff Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter termed the decision of HED contradictory to the clause 12 A-3 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012.

In a letter to the Minister for Higher Education FAPUASA KP quoting the universities’ act mentioned, “The pro-Vice chancellor shall be deemed to be the acting vice chancellor to perform all the functions and powers of the vice chancellor, in case of expiration of the tenure of the regular vice chancellor or any other case which requires appointment of regular vice chancellor. The Acting Vice Chancellor shall remain in office till appointment of regular Vice Chancellor under this Act.”

The association urged the minister as well as the governor and chancellor of KP public sector universities to order withdrawal of the HEC letter.

