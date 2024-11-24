HED Changes Procedure Of Recruitment Of Principals
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The recruitment procedure for the the appointment of permanent principals in 420 colleges has been changed after receiving thousands of applications from the province, HED sources told APP Sunday.
It is worth mentioning here that the process of recruiting permanent principals in colleges was started 6 months ago, but it could not be completed. Despite the entire process being online, there is a delay due to unexpected number of applications.
The Punjab Higher education Department (HED) had also started the process of appointing principals online in July, 2024. Earlier, applications were invited through the portal.
