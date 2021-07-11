UrduPoint.com
HED Extends Summer Vacations Till July 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

HED extends summer vacations till July 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended summer vacations of all public sector universities and colleges till July 31, 2021, said a notification issued on Sunday.

In continuation of the department notification dated June 30, the competent authority has announced extension of summer vacations in all public and private sector universities, colleges and Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) from July 12 to July 31.

The examinations already in progress or scheduled would be continued under strict adherence to the already notified standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education Department KP, Kamran Bangash in his tweet clarified that all the public and private sector universities, colleges and Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) will be closed from July 12 to July 31 in connection of summer vacations.

