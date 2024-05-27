HED For Provision Of Uninterrupted Power, Drinking Water In Examination Halls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Higher education Department (HED) on Monday directed Regional Directors and principals of government colleges to ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply and clean and cold drinking water to all students in the examination halls.
A letter issued here by the Additional Director HED said that there were reports that the students were facing issues of non- availability of electricity and cold drinking water in the examination halls.
It directed the officials concerned to direct the colleges’ administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply and cold drinking water during the examinations.
APP/adi
