Open Menu

HED For Provision Of Uninterrupted Power, Drinking Water In Examination Halls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

HED for provision of uninterrupted power, drinking water in examination halls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Higher education Department (HED) on Monday directed Regional Directors and principals of government colleges to ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply and clean and cold drinking water to all students in the examination halls.

A letter issued here by the Additional Director HED said that there were reports that the students were facing issues of non- availability of electricity and cold drinking water in the examination halls.

It directed the officials concerned to direct the colleges’ administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply and cold drinking water during the examinations.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Electricity Education Water All Government

Recent Stories

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 days ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan