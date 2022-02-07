HED initiates establishment of 70 women, 30 boys colleges in KP

Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was initiating establishment of 100 more colleges including 70 women and 30 boys this year in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was initiating establishment of 100 more colleges including 70 women and 30 boys this year in the province.

This was informed in a meeting of standing committee of the provincial assembly on higher education and archive library held on Monday under the president-ship of Chairperson of the committee MPA Madiha Nisar.

There are a total of 274 colleges though out the province under the administration of Higher Education Department of which 150 are boys and 124 colleges are women.

The higher education department is taking practical steps to establish a total of 100 colleges, 30 more boys and 70 women to provide best opportunities of quality education to people.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including MPA Liaqat Ali Khan, Shakeel Bashir Khan, Rabia Basri, Asiya Saleh Khattak, Rehana Ismail, Anita Mehsud and MPA Dr Sumaira Shams, and Vice Chancellor and Head of Department of Psychology Islamia College University Peshawar, in-charge Principal Government Girls Degree College Jandol Lower Dir, Assistant Advocate General and Section Officer Law Department.

Chairperson Madiha Nisar expressed concern over the M.Phil Batch 2017-19 Psychology department Islamia College University Peshawar has not received degrees yet.

Dr. Sumaira Shams pointed out lack of teaching staff and other basic facilities at Government Girls Degree College Jandol, Lower Dir.

Islamia College University Peshawar, Department of Psychology was directed to issue provisional certificates immediately to the students, while within the next two months the university must issue original degrees to them.

Madiha Nisar lauded the efforts of the Higher Education Department for providing teaching staff in Government Girls Degree College Jandol Lower Dir.

Chairperson Madiha Nisar also issued orders to brief the committee members regarding facilities and requirements required at Government Girls Degree College Jandol Lower Dir in the next meeting.

She also issued orders to brief the members on the required information regarding Lal Qila College Lower Dir, Samar Bagh and Ladha College South Waziristan in the next meeting at the request of the committee members.