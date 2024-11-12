Open Menu

HED KP, ZF Join Hands To Promote Sports, Health Activities

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Zalmi Foundation (ZF) signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of strategy to promote sports and healthy activities in the province here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Zalmi Foundation (ZF) signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of strategy to promote sports and healthy activities in the province here on Tuesday.

This partnership will see the launch of a Women’s Cricket Championship aimed at forming a provincial women’s cricket team that will compete in national tournaments. The initiative aligns with the province’s commitment to achieving relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

A ceremony to this end was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as chief guest. ,

Besides, cabinet members Mina Khan Afridi, Adnan Qadri, and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, members of the national and provincial assemblies, government officials, and representatives from the Zalmi Foundation, including notable former cricket players Mohammad Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Kamran Akmal attended the ceremony.

A Women’s Cricket Championship is scheduled to be held from 26-30 November at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, featuring eight teams from the provincial capital and seven divisions.

Each team will consist of students, with 50% representing colleges and 50% from universities. The MoU also encompasses the development of sports infrastructure, including the preparation of pitches and provision of facilities at various grounds.

Additionally, it also includes a digital skills program with vocational training workshops. The agreement outlines plan for a ski festival at Malam Jabba to promote adventure tourism and healthy activities. A winter festival at Chitral University is also planned to boost educational tourism and showcase local arts, culture, and traditions.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the importance of this partnership in fostering healthy activities and expressed appreciation for the Zalmi Foundation’s cooperation.

He affirmed the provincial government's commitment to supporting this initiative, saying, “Our girls are our asset, and whenever given a chance, they have made the nation proud.” He said that the provincial government was trying its best to hold the next PSL cricket matches in Peshawar with the aim to pave way for holding international cricket matches in the province. He emphasized the crucial role of national heroes in inspiring young athletes.

Gandapur urged upon the players to work hard to excel in their fields as there was no alternate to hard work to be successful in life. He maintained that the provincial government is committed to providing youth with the best possible facilities and environment; and expressed the hope that this partnership would yield significant results in promoting sports activities in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan