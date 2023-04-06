HED secretary pays surprise visit to SSC centres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher education Department (HED) Punjab, Javaid Akhtar Mehmood, undertook a surprise visit to different examination centres of SSC 1st Annual Examination, 2023 established in Tehsil Shujabad, on Thursday.

Flanked by Chairman BISE,Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary BISE, Khurram Qureshi and Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad, Dr. Faiz, the secretary inspected Govt Degree College for Women and Govt Degree College for Boys in the first group of Islamiyat paper.

A total of 402 candidates including 200 girls and 202 boys are appearing in the examination at both of the centres. During the inspection, the secretary showed his entire satisfaction upon smooth and transparent conduct of the examination in the jurisdiction of BISE.It merits mentioning here that under BISE exactly 442 centres have been set up for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination. Later, Mehmood visited wheat purchase centres at Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.