HED South Punjab Launches Official Website

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Higher Education Department (HED), South Punjab launched its official website so that the public could have all information about its departments, functioning, development projects, and targets.

Secretary HED South Punjab, Altaf Baloch, inaugurated the site in the committee room of the secretariat here on Monday.

Among others, additional secretaries, Tariq Mahmood, Atta Ul Haq, Deputy Secretaries Shahid Malik, and Dr Azeem Qureshi participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Altaf Baloch informed that the website will cover all the details about the HED South Punjab including its projects and services.

He asked college heads to make a website about the institutions directing officials concerned to write a letter to them for this purpose.

Mr Baloch hoped that the website of the colleges would have all details including infrastructure, the background of ongoing projects, salient features of education syllabus, faculty, etc.

He lauded the secretariat IT team for making a good website.

