HED To Implement Syndicate Marking To Improve Paper Marking

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

HED to implement syndicate marking to improve paper marking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary of the Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that they were going to implement syndicate marking which would improve paper marking.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Education Board Multan and also reviewed the paper-checking process here on Saturday.

He directed relevant officials to make two years ban on teachers' paper marking over improper paper marking.

Secretary said that the intermediate examination 2024 pattern was changed by making reforms to end the cramming system.

He said that matriculation and Inter examinations would consist of 25 percent conceptual questions in the education boards across Punjab in the 2024 examinations.

"Students who get 33 percent marks in theory, and practical will get a pass. The rule for giving papers for both the academic years of the relevant subject for improvement of marks has also been changed," he added.

While briefing, it was told that Rs 300 million were approved for the construction of a block education board BoD.

On the occasion, Chairman Multan Board Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary Board Khurram Qureshi, Controller Hamid Saeed Bhatti, Director Colleges Ghulam Fareed and other relevant officials were present.

