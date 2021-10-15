HED to setup regional directorate in 3 cities: Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that regional directorate of Higher Education Department(HED) would be setup in three other cities across the province to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that regional directorate of Higher education Department(HED) would be setup in three other cities across the province to facilitate people.

In a statement, he said that regional offices of HED would be setup in Bannu, Swat and Abbottabad for which finance department has given budget approval.