Heer Ranjha Play Staged At Sialkot University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

Heer Ranjha play staged at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Artists gave a fabulous performance in historical stage play 'Heer Ranjha', held at the auditorium of the University of Sialkt (USKT) here on Sunday.

Artists of Lahore-based Sangat Group presented the play based on Sufi poet Waris Shah's Heer.

Professor Faisal Manzur, CEO Rehan Younas, Kaleem Raza, Director Students Affairs praised artists for holding the event.

A large number of students and people from all walks of life watched the play.

Pakistan

