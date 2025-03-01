Open Menu

Heer Ranjha Star Ejaz Durrani Remembered On Fourth Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Heer Ranjha star Ejaz Durrani remembered on fourth death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Renowned actor, director and producer Ejaz Durrani remembered on his fourth death anniversary on Saturday.

He was born in 1935 in Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat, he also served as the vice president of the Film Producers Association.

He was Pakistan’s first diamond jubilee hero in both urdu and Punjabi films.

Durrani remained active in Lollywood from 1956 to 1988 in around 150 Punjabi, Urdu and Pashto films over four decades.

He is most popularly known for the portrayal of Ranjha in the film Heer Ranjha that was released in 1970.

Ejaz was considered one of the pioneers in strengthening Pakistani entertainment.

After a very successful career as an actor, Durrani turned to the distribution side of the industry and also involved himself in filmmaking.

The star was married to the legendary singer Noor Jehan but the two parted ways after 12 years. Both had three daughters together.

He then tied the knot with actor Firdous, who played the evergreen Heer in the 1970 blockbuster.

Ejaz Durrani died on this day in 2021.

Recent Stories

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 minutes ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

47 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

3 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

4 hours ago
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

4 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

4 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

6 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

6 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan