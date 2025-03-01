Heer Ranjha Star Ejaz Durrani Remembered On Fourth Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Renowned actor, director and producer Ejaz Durrani remembered on his fourth death anniversary on Saturday.
He was born in 1935 in Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat, he also served as the vice president of the Film Producers Association.
He was Pakistan’s first diamond jubilee hero in both urdu and Punjabi films.
Durrani remained active in Lollywood from 1956 to 1988 in around 150 Punjabi, Urdu and Pashto films over four decades.
He is most popularly known for the portrayal of Ranjha in the film Heer Ranjha that was released in 1970.
Ejaz was considered one of the pioneers in strengthening Pakistani entertainment.
After a very successful career as an actor, Durrani turned to the distribution side of the industry and also involved himself in filmmaking.
The star was married to the legendary singer Noor Jehan but the two parted ways after 12 years. Both had three daughters together.
He then tied the knot with actor Firdous, who played the evergreen Heer in the 1970 blockbuster.
Ejaz Durrani died on this day in 2021.
