UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hefty Amount Allocated To Resolve Electricity Related Problems Of Chitral: CM Aide

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Hefty amount allocated to resolve electricity related problems of Chitral: CM aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada has said that hefty allocation has been made to resolve issues of Chitral people regarding low voltage and transmission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada has said that hefty allocation has been made to resolve issues of Chitral people regarding low voltage and transmission.

He was discussing electricity related problems of Chitral people with PESCO Chief on Friday. He said that a significant fund has been approved by Federal authorities for electricity problems of Chitral adding the amount would be used to address issues of people living in various areas including Arandu, Ashriat, Brooz, Evaan, Ghariat, Arson and Kaisu.

CM aide also directed provision of electricity to Baroz by April and said that a special transformer would be installed in Golan Gol to solve low electricity problems in upper Chitral.

The meeting also decided to open workshops for repair of transformers in district Chitral and invite input of private sector. He said that restoration of transmission lines would also improve distribution system in Chitral.

He said that PTI government is working to focus uplift of areas that were ignored by previous government. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister and KP Chief Minister for resolving electricity problems of Chitral.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Minority Chitral April Government PESCO

Recent Stories

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

3 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff felicitates int'l mountaineers ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding appo ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice held meeting wi ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh High Court orders SBCA to unseal parking are ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus Prosecutors Take Opposition Reporter to Co ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.