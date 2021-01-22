Hefty amount allocated to resolve electricity related problems of Chitral: CM aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada has said that hefty allocation has been made to resolve issues of Chitral people regarding low voltage and transmission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada has said that hefty allocation has been made to resolve issues of Chitral people regarding low voltage and transmission.

He was discussing electricity related problems of Chitral people with PESCO Chief on Friday. He said that a significant fund has been approved by Federal authorities for electricity problems of Chitral adding the amount would be used to address issues of people living in various areas including Arandu, Ashriat, Brooz, Evaan, Ghariat, Arson and Kaisu.

CM aide also directed provision of electricity to Baroz by April and said that a special transformer would be installed in Golan Gol to solve low electricity problems in upper Chitral.

The meeting also decided to open workshops for repair of transformers in district Chitral and invite input of private sector. He said that restoration of transmission lines would also improve distribution system in Chitral.

He said that PTI government is working to focus uplift of areas that were ignored by previous government. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister and KP Chief Minister for resolving electricity problems of Chitral.