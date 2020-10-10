UrduPoint.com
Hefty Amount Being Spent On Agriculture Sector In Swabi: National Assembly Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:24 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that Rs 170 million had been allocated under Poverty Alleviation Fund for district Swabi among which half of the amount would be used for bringing the barren land under cultivation to promote agriculture sector and business in this vast district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that Rs 170 million had been allocated under Poverty Alleviation Fund for district Swabi among which half of the amount would be used for bringing the barren land under cultivation to promote agriculture sector and business in this vast district.

He said a special committee constituted in the National Assembly for agriculture would take cogent steps for the welfare of farmers.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized by Fatima Fertilizer Limited held in Swabi on up-gradation of wheat seeds.

He said allocated funds for agriculture sector would help in promoting olive, carissa carandas (Karwanda) and flowers' business and its cultivation.

For the first time, the voice for the welfare of farmers has been raised on the assembly floor and concrete steps were underway on the recommendations of the committee constituted for welfare of farmers.

He said development of the district was his priority and all available resources would be utilized to materialize the dream of developed and prosper Swabi.

The speaker said that under-construction Badaa Dam would soon be functional and address the water-related problems of Gandap, Gadoon and adjoining areas.

Two tube-wells have also been installed in these areas that were providing potable water to the residents.

He said farmers were an important part of the society and bringing a positive change in their lives would enable them to lead a better life and educate their children.

Later, Asad Qaiser inaugurated an open air gymnasium at Yasir Shah cricket academy, Shah Mansoor sports Stadium.

