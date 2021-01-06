UrduPoint.com
Hefty Amount Being Spent To Overcome Teachers' Shortage In Merged Districts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Hefty amount being spent to overcome teachers' shortage in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The management unit of Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said that Rs 372 million were being spent to overcome the shortage of college teachers in the merged districts besides awarding Rs 1700 million scholarships to deserving students of the tribal areas.

During a briefing to Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, the director of the unit Hidayatullah told that Rs 106 million were being spent to introduce BS program across the merged districts while Rs 128.44 million scholarships have been granted to as many as 13768 male and female students of BS program.

He said that from 2010 to 2018 the BS program was started at 113 colleges of the erstwhile frontier regions and from 2017 to 2020 Rs 2619 million has been spent for strengthening of BS program in merged districts.

He said that Rs 50 millions were released this year as part of scholarship grant to students of the merged district while opportunities are being provided to outstanding and deserving students.

Hidayatullah said that three international scholarships worth Rs 9.47 million were granted to students of merged district for getting MS degree in world's top ten universities.

Similarly, for promotion of research education, he said that Rs 48 million research grant was given to 24 researchers in first phase while for second phase the unit has received 278 applications out of which 43 have been shortlisted.

