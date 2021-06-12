UrduPoint.com
Hefty Amount Earmarked For Social Sectors To Provide Relief To Common Man: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:34 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the government had allocated hefty amount in the budget 2021-22 for development and social sectors in order to provide of relief to the common man

The budget was pro-farmers and labourers and poor-friendly as evident from allocations for the agriculture, livestock, food security, Kamyab Jawan programme, health, education and other sectors, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government had not imposed any new tax, rather on the people in the budget, but it was committed to streamline the tax collection system and broaden the net instead of further burdening the exiting tax payers.

He said despite of the continuous blackmailing of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and the COVID-19 and locust challenges, the government had been successful in putting the economy on the path to sustainable economic growth by adopting prudent policies.

"Sufficient fund allocation has been made in the budget for vaccination to completely eliminate coronavirus," Farrukh Habib added.

The minister said the government had also proposed incentives for the industry such as relaxation in duties.

He said the government had taken steps for ease of doing business, which would attract both foreign and domestic investors. It would ultimately contribute towards economic stability.

The exports were increasing with each passing day due to the measures taken by the incumbent government, he added.

