Hefty Amount Rs 2.39 Billion Disbursed On Political Affiliations By Pakistan Baitul Maal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:35 PM

It has been revealed that during the previous government, an amount of Rs 2.39bn disbursed on political affiliations neglecting the deserving poor people by Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) It has been revealed that during the previous government, an amount of Rs 2.39bn disbursed on political affiliations neglecting the deserving poor people by Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM).

According to official documents, during the financial year 2017-18, PBM head office distributed billions of rupees without the consent of provincial PBM Offices.Audit Department has recommended the inquiry of the matter and also disciplinary action against the involved officials.Official documents further revealed that 2bn rupees allocated for Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) Programme, were misused by the PBM officials, 1bn given to the provinces and 1bn retained by the PBM head office to please the political personalities instead of giving to the deserving ones.

