Hefty amount to be spent in tribal districts: Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday said huge amount would be spent on the development of tribal districts through elected representatives.

Talking to a private news channel, he termed the peaceful holding of election in tribal districts as a big achievement of the present government.

Shah Farman said agriculture, education, health and infrastructure would significantly be improved after election.

The governor said tribal people through political process will bring real change in their lives.