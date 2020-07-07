UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hefty Amount To Be Utilized For Ensuring Better Health Facilities: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:38 AM

Hefty amount to be utilized for ensuring better health facilities: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that construction of mother and child hospitals will help to ensure better health care facilities for child and mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that construction of mother and child hospitals will help to ensure better health care facilities for child and mother.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at Primary and Secondary Health Care department here on Monday.

She said that under Prime Minister's Health Initiatives a hefty amount of Rs 8 billion would be spent on revamping of government hospitals in eight districts.

Health Minister said that facilities would be ensured in health sector for people through setting up new hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the meeting minister reviewed the development work on various health projects in the province while Development Additional Secretary Omar Farooq briefed the minister about mother and child hospitals and revamping of hospitals under Prime Minister Health initiatives.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Government Billion Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

54 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University shifted ..

52 seconds ago

Russia to Take Retaliatory Steps to Address UK's S ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.