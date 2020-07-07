Hefty amount to be utilized for ensuring better health facilities: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that construction of mother and child hospitals will help to ensure better health care facilities for child and mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that construction of mother and child hospitals will help to ensure better health care facilities for child and mother.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at Primary and Secondary Health Care department here on Monday.

She said that under Prime Minister's Health Initiatives a hefty amount of Rs 8 billion would be spent on revamping of government hospitals in eight districts.

Health Minister said that facilities would be ensured in health sector for people through setting up new hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the meeting minister reviewed the development work on various health projects in the province while Development Additional Secretary Omar Farooq briefed the minister about mother and child hospitals and revamping of hospitals under Prime Minister Health initiatives.