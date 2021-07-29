UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hefty Amounts Allocated To Enhance Standard Of Education: Asif Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Hefty amounts allocated to enhance standard of education: Asif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly, Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar, Asif Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with regard to reforms in the education sector here on Thursday.

The meeting besides others was attended by officers from Education Department, former district members, Gul Zada, Raza Muhammad Khan and Hazrat Gul.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing reforms and restructuring of educational facilities and told that repair and renovations of schools in Peshawar has been decided in principle.

Under the program, the meeting was told that Rs7.5 million has been allocated for GPS Afghan Colony while Rs 3 million for GPS Dilazak Road, Rs 4 million for GPS Din Bahar No-2, Rs 1.5 million for GPS Garh Baluch No-2, Rs 1.

2million for GPS Latif Abad, Rs one million for GPS Qazi Killay, Rs 1.5 for GPS Yusuf Abad, Rs 4.5 million for GPS Zaryab No-3, Rs 4.5 million for GPS Garhi Rajkol, Rs 1.5 for GMS Yusufabad and Rs 2.2 million for GHS Din Bahar Colony for renovation, repair and provision of missing facilities at these schools.

The meeting was told that GGHS Hassan Garhi-2 would be upgraded to Higher Secondary Level while GHS Yusufabad would also be upgraded to Higher Secondary level and GPS Ettehad Colony would be upgraded to middle level under this program.

MPA and Focal Person for Mega Projects, Asif Khan on the occasion said promotion of education was among the topmost priorities of the government. He said hefty amounts have been allocated to enhance the standard of education and educational institutions in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Education Provincial Assembly Road Ghanaian Cedi From Government Million

Recent Stories

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

9 minutes ago

Traffic laws' enforcement prime duties of Motorw ..

12 minutes ago

672 more small power projects to be initiated: PED ..

12 minutes ago

China raises export tariffs on steel products to p ..

12 minutes ago

Tehran Has to Make Decisions on JCPOA, 'Ball Remai ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Loses to Spain's Carr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.