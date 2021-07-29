Hefty amounts allocated to enhance standard of education: Asif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly, Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar, Asif Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with regard to reforms in the education sector here on Thursday.

The meeting besides others was attended by officers from Education Department, former district members, Gul Zada, Raza Muhammad Khan and Hazrat Gul.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing reforms and restructuring of educational facilities and told that repair and renovations of schools in Peshawar has been decided in principle.

Under the program, the meeting was told that Rs7.5 million has been allocated for GPS Afghan Colony while Rs 3 million for GPS Dilazak Road, Rs 4 million for GPS Din Bahar No-2, Rs 1.5 million for GPS Garh Baluch No-2, Rs 1.

2million for GPS Latif Abad, Rs one million for GPS Qazi Killay, Rs 1.5 for GPS Yusuf Abad, Rs 4.5 million for GPS Zaryab No-3, Rs 4.5 million for GPS Garhi Rajkol, Rs 1.5 for GMS Yusufabad and Rs 2.2 million for GHS Din Bahar Colony for renovation, repair and provision of missing facilities at these schools.

The meeting was told that GGHS Hassan Garhi-2 would be upgraded to Higher Secondary Level while GHS Yusufabad would also be upgraded to Higher Secondary level and GPS Ettehad Colony would be upgraded to middle level under this program.

MPA and Focal Person for Mega Projects, Asif Khan on the occasion said promotion of education was among the topmost priorities of the government. He said hefty amounts have been allocated to enhance the standard of education and educational institutions in Peshawar.