Hefty funds allocated for backward areas: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government has allocated hefty funds for the welfare of the people of backward areas.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that the government has initiated various projects in health, education, drinking water, environment, agriculture and livestock sectors, whose completion will trigger socio-economic uplift in backward areas of the area and help address the problems and hardships of the poor.

The minister said"The provincial government believes in the supremacy of merit and making historic legislation for the abolition of injustice." Paying tributes to the Prime Minister, the provincial minister said" Imran Khan is a popular leader and his vision is the provision of indiscriminate justice and bringing real change by providing facilities at gross-root level.

" Syed Ishtiaq added that solid steps were being taken for promotion of forests in the province. Particularly in merged districts . He said that large-scale tree plantation was being carried out in merged districts under the billion Tree Tsunami and special concentration was made on their care.

The steps of the government, he said, would not only increase forest covered area, but would also provide relief to tribesmen.

"The purpose of the clean and green campaign of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is keeping the surrounding environment green and clean and creating awareness among the people about cleanliness,"he concluded.