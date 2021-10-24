UrduPoint.com

Hefty Funds Allocated For Backward Areas: Urmar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Hefty funds allocated for backward areas: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government has allocated hefty funds for the welfare of the people of backward areas.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that the government has initiated various projects in health, education, drinking water, environment, agriculture and livestock sectors, whose completion will trigger socio-economic uplift in backward areas of the area and help address the problems and hardships of the poor.

The minister said"The provincial government believes in the supremacy of merit and making historic legislation for the abolition of injustice." Paying tributes to the Prime Minister, the provincial minister said" Imran Khan is a popular leader and his vision is the provision of indiscriminate justice and bringing real change by providing facilities at gross-root level.

" Syed Ishtiaq added that solid steps were being taken for promotion of forests in the province. Particularly in merged districts . He said that large-scale tree plantation was being carried out in merged districts under the billion Tree Tsunami and special concentration was made on their care.

The steps of the government, he said, would not only increase forest covered area, but would also provide relief to tribesmen.

"The purpose of the clean and green campaign of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is keeping the surrounding environment green and clean and creating awareness among the people about cleanliness,"he concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Water Agriculture Sunday Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

12 minutes ago
 Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organis ..

Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Li ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

39 minutes ago
 Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

57 minutes ago
 World is changing faster than in any previous hist ..

World is changing faster than in any previous historic era: Saqr Ghobash

1 hour ago
 13,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

13,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.