Hefty funds allocated for growth of mineral Department: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Coordination for Marketing & Development of Mineral, Shehzad Syed Qasim Saturday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani here at Chief Secretariat.

They exchanged views regarding mineral and resources development of Balochistan during the meeting, said press release.

The Chief Minister said that provincial government had introduced Balochistan mineral police in context of the 18th constitutional amendment by utilizing its power to develop mineral resources for interest of the province.

He said comprehensive policy had also been formulated for better investment in the sector.

"We wanted to develop our mineral resources and utilize them for welfare of public and prosperity of Balochistan", he said adding huge funds had been allocated for mineral sector in current financial year.

Mir Jam Kamal maintained that Geo-Data center with information on mineral resources had been also set up, besides steps had been taken to enhance royalty and revenue on mineral resources.

Special Assistant to PM for Mineral appreciated efforts of the provincial government on taking measures for development of Balochistan and assured that Federal government would help provincial government in progress of Balochistan in order to remove backwards of the province.