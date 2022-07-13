Hefty funds allocated for improvement of law, order situation: CM Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that the provincial government has allocated hefty funds to improve law and order situation in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that the provincial government has allocated hefty funds to improve law and order situation in the province.

He said Balochistan has the role of front line province in the war on terror and urged the Federal and other provincial governments to share the burden in maintaining law and order situation.

He expressed these views while talking to the editors of newspapers, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues related to political affairs of the province, situation arising from rains and government initiatives came under discussion.

The CM while appreciating the Prime Minister's positive and encouraging attitude towards Balochistan demanded the federal government to provide additional development for the province. He expressed the resolve that they would take forward the development process of Balochistan with the cooperation of the federation.

Appreciating the role of civic bodies during the rain, Bizenjo said that the concerned departments were playing an active role during the recent rains in the province. Causes of damage to the dams were being assessed and a formal inquiry had been ordered against those responsible for the poor construction, he maintained.

The CM said that improvement of hospitals in Quetta was the top priority and millions of rupees have been allocated for the provision of medical equipment to hospitals.

He said that Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta has the best facilities which have been fully utilized. Doctors and medical staff of Sheikh Zayed Hospital were being given an additional basic salary and other benefits acknowledging their efforts.

The CM said Trauma Centers would be set up in other hospitals on the pattern of Civil Hospital Quetta.

He said that a total of Rs. 60-70 billion was available for the development, however even such funds were insufficient for cleaning the Quetta city.