UrduPoint.com

Hefty Funds Allocated For Improvement Of Law, Order Situation: CM Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Hefty funds allocated for improvement of law, order situation: CM Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that the provincial government has allocated hefty funds to improve law and order situation in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that the provincial government has allocated hefty funds to improve law and order situation in the province.

He said Balochistan has the role of front line province in the war on terror and urged the Federal and other provincial governments to share the burden in maintaining law and order situation.

He expressed these views while talking to the editors of newspapers, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues related to political affairs of the province, situation arising from rains and government initiatives came under discussion.

The CM while appreciating the Prime Minister's positive and encouraging attitude towards Balochistan demanded the federal government to provide additional development for the province. He expressed the resolve that they would take forward the development process of Balochistan with the cooperation of the federation.

Appreciating the role of civic bodies during the rain, Bizenjo said that the concerned departments were playing an active role during the recent rains in the province. Causes of damage to the dams were being assessed and a formal inquiry had been ordered against those responsible for the poor construction, he maintained.

The CM said that improvement of hospitals in Quetta was the top priority and millions of rupees have been allocated for the provision of medical equipment to hospitals.

He said that Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta has the best facilities which have been fully utilized. Doctors and medical staff of Sheikh Zayed Hospital were being given an additional basic salary and other benefits acknowledging their efforts.

The CM said Trauma Centers would be set up in other hospitals on the pattern of Civil Hospital Quetta.

He said that a total of Rs. 60-70 billion was available for the development, however even such funds were insufficient for cleaning the Quetta city.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Poor Law And Order From Government Share Best Top Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

US, UN Seeking Solution to Open Ukraine's Black Se ..

US, UN Seeking Solution to Open Ukraine's Black Sea Ports for Grain Exports - St ..

1 minute ago
 Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead with soaring ..

Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

1 minute ago
 500 kg polythene bags recovered

500 kg polythene bags recovered

1 minute ago
 Victory of PDM's candidates in bye elections vital ..

Victory of PDM's candidates in bye elections vital to steer country out of crise ..

1 minute ago
 Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones ..

Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones and weapon recovered

4 minutes ago
 UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejec ..

UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejecting 'Paltry' Pay Offer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.