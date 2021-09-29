Hefty funds approved for various uplift projects of the province: CM Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said that hefty funds had been approved for various development schemes in order to bring the province as per other provinces in each field.

According to a press release issued here, he said these approvals of development projects were given in various cabinet meetings.

The CM said has been issued for implementation of 135 road schemes worth Rs.7 billion adding funds for implementation of 114 livestock sector schemes worth Rs 1.7 billion were also sanctioned despite approval has also been given to modernize various breeding farms and dairy farms.

Similarly, funds had also been approved for construction of low cost housing scheme in 5 districts and feasibility study of the project was made, he mentioned.

Mr, Jam Kamal Khan said funds had been allocated for the implementation of the first smart building of the Information Department costing Rs 100 million, in addition, funds has also been approved for implementation of the Disaster Village establishment project at a cost of Rs.

1 billion.

Approval has also been given for the establishment of 6 check posts for the improvement and supervision of the transport system as well approved funds for the implementation of the first Quran academy in the province at a cost of Rs.100 million, he underlined.

The Chief Minister stated that funds had been approved for setting up of digital libraries in 10 colleges of Quetta.

The Chief Minister said he has sanctioned funds for the implementation of 114 schemes worth Rs 1 billion of the sports Department, including Sports Complex Kila Abdullah and Gocart Track projects in Quetta.

He said funds worth Rs 1 billion have been approved for providing rickshaws to deserving people.