Height Of Hypocrisy By PDM Insisting Upon Holding Jalsas Amid Rise In Covid-19 Cases: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that height of hypocrisy and irresponsibility by PDM insisting upon holding jalsas while Covid-19 cases are rising throughout the country.

In a tweet, he said that "earlier, these clowns wanted to shut down everything but now taking a Trumpian view by ignoring ground realities!"

