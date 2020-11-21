Height of hypocrisy by PDM insisting upon holding jalsas amid rise in Covid-19 cases: Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that height of hypocrisy and irresponsibility by PDM insisting upon holding jalsas while Covid-19 cases are rising throughout the country.

In a tweet, he said that "earlier, these clowns wanted to shut down everything but now taking a Trumpian view by ignoring ground realities!"