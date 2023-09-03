Open Menu

Heinous Criminals Held For Killing Three Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :In a remarkable breakthrough, Khanewal police have apprehended the prime suspect in a gruesome murder case involving a father and son, along with his co-conspirator, motivated by insatiable greed for cattle.

The shocking incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Talamba Police Station, Mian Channu.

The captured accused, who are now behind bars, not only confessed to their heinous act but also guided law enforcement in locating the murder weapon.

According to a police spokesman, the alleged perpetrators, Ghulam Shabbir and Fida Hussain Malang had cultivated a friendship with cattle dealers Badar Uddin and his son Altaf, residents of Shikarpur in Sindh.

Both Badar Uddin and Altaf hailed from a nomadic family and were known for their cattle-grazing activities in the region, often accompanied by their two young children.

In a shocking turn of events, the alleged outlaws callously took the lives of Badar Uddin and his son Altaf in their ruthless pursuit of valuable livestock. The criminals also relocated the victim's family's minor children to different locations before disposing of the bodies in a nearby canal.

Following these appalling murders, Ghulam Shabbir, along with his wife and son, committed yet another killing act � the murder of their friend and crime partner, Fida Hussain Malang. This sinister act was driven by a dispute over the uneven distribution of cattle.

Fortunately, the swift action of local law enforcement led to the recovery of Fida Hussain Malang's body from Ghulam Shabbir's residence.

Similarly, the dead body of Altaf was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station in Mailsi. Regrettably, the body of Badar Uddin remains elusive, prompting intensified efforts by the police to locate and recover it.

This remarkable achievement by the police underscores their unwavering commitment to justice and the safety of their community.

The arrest of the prime suspect and his accomplices in this gruesome case sends a strong message that those who commit such heinous crimes will face the full force of the law.

