UrduPoint.com

Heirs Of 16 Coalminers To Get Compensation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:58 PM

Heirs of 16 coalminers to get compensation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai directed district administration Shangla to provide compensation amount to the families of 16 coalminers who were killed by kidnappers on July 9

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai directed district administration Shangla to provide compensation amount to the families of 16 coalminers who were killed by kidnappers on July 9.

The Minister issued these directives during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Abidur Rehman at his office on Tuesday.

Shaukat Yousafzai sought monthly performance report of the officers and directed DC Shanlga to personally monitor the ongoing construction work on all the ongoing developmental schemes in the district.

He also directed concerned quarters to ensure timely completion of the under construction project for providing best facilities to area people.

He said the contractor who is showing negligence in timely completion of work would be blacklisted.

On the occasion, DC Abidur Rehman assured for providing compensation cheques among heirs of killed coalminer within few days after completing legal process.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shangla July All Best Labour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister gives away cheques to Tokyo Olympic ..

Chief Minister gives away cheques to Tokyo Olympic high performers

3 minutes ago
 Elaborate security arrangements finalized for Ashu ..

Elaborate security arrangements finalized for Ashura processions

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister felicitates newly elected AJK presi ..

Chief Minister felicitates newly elected AJK president

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Convinced Attempts to Undermine No ..

Russia's Lavrov Convinced Attempts to Undermine Nord Stream 2 Will Continue

6 minutes ago
 Culture department prepares event calendar

Culture department prepares event calendar

6 minutes ago
 US retail sales drop in July as car purchases fall ..

US retail sales drop in July as car purchases fall

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.