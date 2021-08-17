Heirs of 16 coalminers to get compensation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai directed district administration Shangla to provide compensation amount to the families of 16 coalminers who were killed by kidnappers on July 9

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai directed district administration Shangla to provide compensation amount to the families of 16 coalminers who were killed by kidnappers on July 9.

The Minister issued these directives during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Abidur Rehman at his office on Tuesday.

Shaukat Yousafzai sought monthly performance report of the officers and directed DC Shanlga to personally monitor the ongoing construction work on all the ongoing developmental schemes in the district.

He also directed concerned quarters to ensure timely completion of the under construction project for providing best facilities to area people.

He said the contractor who is showing negligence in timely completion of work would be blacklisted.

On the occasion, DC Abidur Rehman assured for providing compensation cheques among heirs of killed coalminer within few days after completing legal process.