Open Menu

Heirs Of Blast Victim Compensated

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Heirs of blast victim compensated

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) On behalf of the provincial government, the district administration officer presented compensation cheques to the heirs of children killed and injured in a blast.

The district administration said on Wednesday that Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Mohammad Arif Khan presented the cheques to families of victim children in Tarai area of Tehsil Taimargarh here during a simple function.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Tariq Hussain, MPA PK-16 Shafiullah Khan Focal Person, Kashif Kamal along with Tarai council members were present on the occasion.

The provincial government provided a compensation of Rs one million to the heirs of a child killed in the blast and Rs 0.3 million each to the injured.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said compensation is not a substitute for the precious life, but it is a reiteration that the provincial government and the district administration equally share the grief of the bereaved families. The heirs of the children thanked the provincial government and the district administration for their gesture.

APP/aiq/vak

Related Topics

Injured Dir Government Share Million PK-16

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

15 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

15 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

15 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

15 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

14 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

14 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

14 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

15 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan