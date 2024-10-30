Heirs Of Blast Victim Compensated
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) On behalf of the provincial government, the district administration officer presented compensation cheques to the heirs of children killed and injured in a blast.
The district administration said on Wednesday that Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Mohammad Arif Khan presented the cheques to families of victim children in Tarai area of Tehsil Taimargarh here during a simple function.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Tariq Hussain, MPA PK-16 Shafiullah Khan Focal Person, Kashif Kamal along with Tarai council members were present on the occasion.
The provincial government provided a compensation of Rs one million to the heirs of a child killed in the blast and Rs 0.3 million each to the injured.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said compensation is not a substitute for the precious life, but it is a reiteration that the provincial government and the district administration equally share the grief of the bereaved families. The heirs of the children thanked the provincial government and the district administration for their gesture.
