Heirs of ex-staffers of KMC provided jobs under deceased quota

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori along with Administrator Karachi on Wednesday distributed the appointment letters among the heirs of ex-employees of KMC under the deceased quota here.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Senior Director HRM Jameel Farooqui and other officers were also present on this occasion, said a statement issued by KMC's spokesperson.

The Sindh Governor also congratulated the heirs of ex-employees of KMC for getting employment in KMC.

He also invited new appointees who have been given jobs in KMC to the Governor House on Eid Milan party.

Other employees of KMC also can come to the Governor House on this occasion.

In the past only ambassadors and ministers could come to the Governor House now for the first time on Eid, 50,000 people have been invited for the Eid Milan at Governor House, he said.

He said that we want to restore their trust in the government by ending the feeling of deprivation among the people.

He said that the retired employees of KMC are visiting the Head Office to collect their dues but the organization does not have money. The entire revenue is being used at the moment for payment of salaries, he said.

He said that every possible financial support is being given to the families of martyrs of fire brigade. A bell is being installed outside the Governor's house to facilitate the people in resolving their problems.

He proposed that a Messiah team consisting of 500 volunteers from different towns of Karachi should be formed. So, it will help a lot in solving the problems of the citizens.

He said that youth is a valuable asset of this city, province and country. They will be provided with the best employment opportunities, he said.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi said that 105 of the 235 applications received under the death quota in KMC were approved. The papers are complete, all those people who came here today with approval and complete papers are being given appointment letters under the deceased quota.

Under the deceased quota, these persons have been appointed to the available posts in various departments of KMC and it has been given the priority that their heirs get employment in the same department to which the deceased employee belonged, he said.

He said that steps will be taken to solve the problems of the employees and to pay their rights in the future.