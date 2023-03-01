UrduPoint.com

Heirs Of Four Police Martyrs Receive Special Package

Heirs of four police martyrs receive special package

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The heirs of four martyrs of the Dera police received special package in a ceremony held here at District Police Office, on Wednesday.

DSP Welfare Shehnshah Khan from Central Police Office Peshawar visited Dera Ismail Khan and gave away the special package to the heirs of the martyrs of Dera police on behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The visiting DSP presented relief money, souvenirs and letters of appreciation to the martyrs' heirs. He paid tribute to the martyrs and conveyed the IGP's message to the heirs that the police department would never forget its martyrs.

He assured that all the privileges and support would be given to the families of the martyrs.

