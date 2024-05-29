Heirs of martyred police, other officials to get residential plots: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principles that heirs of police and other government officials martyred in the line of duty, would be allotted residential plots in the housing schemes of the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principles that heirs of police and other government officials martyred in the line of duty, would be allotted residential plots in the housing schemes of the provincial government.

He has further directed the quarters concerned to compile data of the heirs of such government officials and determine the modalities for this purpose.

The decision was taken while chairing the first meeting of the Housing Department here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Housing Dr. Ambar Ali Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

He decided that 500 plots already available within the various housing schemes would be provided to them through

balloting.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on the ongoing housing schemes and construction of residential flats in the province, adding that the cabinet's decisions regarding provision of land for housing societies and flats, should be implemented immediately; and suitable sites be identified in the districts where housing societies are required.

He directed them to adopt Public Private Partnership model for such development projects in order to meet out the housing requirements in the province.

He also directed to accelerate work on setting up Assets Management Company so as to ensure efficient utilization of government lands and to increase the revenue stream of the province, adding that the company should have the membership of all concerned departments.

He said that providing affordable residential facilities to the poor and middle class of the society is one of the priority areas of his government; needy people would also be provided with loans for construction of their houses, adding that Rs 3 billion have been allocated in the budget of new fiscal year for this purpose.

Briefing about the development projects of Housing Authority, it was informed that work on seven different projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 46 billion, is in progress, whereas five other schemes under Annual Development Program are also under construction, which would be completed at estimated cost of Rs 4 billion cumulatively.

Similarly, it was told that eight new housing projects worth Rs 88 billion, have been proposed in the different districts of the province.

